Local people urged to have their say on rail consultation

LOCAL people are being urged to have their say on the future of rail on the island of Ireland as part of the all-island Strategic Rail Review.

Launched by Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon and her counterpart Irish Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, a key element of the review will be gaining insights from interested stakeholders and the wider public.

The Ministers said these views are critical in shaping and developing the rail network across Ireland.

Submissions are invited from all those interested in the future of rail on the island of Ireland, recognising the important role that rail can play in our quality of life, economic activity, and the environment.

The public consultation, which is now open, will give people the opportunity to put forward their views.

It comes as calls intensify for the rail network to be extended west of the Bann.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, has encouraged local people and businesses to have their say by responding to the consultation and says rail expansion is vital for Strabane and Omagh.

“This public consultation is an exciting opportunity for everyone to have their say on the future of rail provision across Ireland," he said.

"This island once had a thriving railway network and since coming into office SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has committed to exploring an expanded railway network, which has the potential to be transformative for communities across Tyrone.

“The benefits of an overhaul of our current railway network are clear, it would allow us to address the regional imbalances that exist across the island, making our communities better connected and making rail a real option for people who regularly travel for work, to visit friends and family and to socialise.

"It would also bring a boost for our economy, with poor public transport links regularly cited as a reason for the lack of investment outside our population centres."

He added: "More public transport options would also take more cars off our roads, which is a key part of plans to tackle the climate crisis and protect our environment.

"I welcome SDLP Minister Mallon’s work on progressing this project so far and hope this public consultation marks the next step in making the revolution of our island’s rail network a reality.

"I know this an issue many people in Strabane and Omagh feel very passionate about and would urge them not to miss this unique opportunity to give their view."

Similarly, Sinn Féin's Órfhlaith Begley has encouraged people to have an input.

Welcoming the review, the West Tyrone MP said: "This progresses one of the commitments in the New Decade, New Approach which was the basis for the re-establishment of the institutions in last January.

“I discussed the review with the Minister in April raised the need for a feasibility study to extend rail services to Tyrone through the continuation of the line from Derry through Strabane, Omagh and onto Poradown and similarly through the Western Arc Project from Belfast, Derry, Strabane Donegal, Sligo, Mayo Galway, Limerick.

“The restoration of rail links to this part of Ireland is not only key to addressing regional imbalance but of equal importance to developing greener and more sustainable forms of transport.

“It is vital on the back of the current rail review, that Tyrone is not overlooked and that we see real delivery on improving our all island rail network in every county.

“I would encourage everyone to participate in the consultation that has now opened on the all-island Strategic Rail Review to ensure there is strong representation from our area."

You can respond to the consultation online:

https://strategicrailreview/com/feedback/

The deadline for receipt of submissions as part of this public consultation is 5pm on January 21.