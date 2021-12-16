Concern as Spend Local cards remain undelivered

WITH just days left for people to utilise their Spend Local cards, a Strabane councillor says she is concerned that a large number of cards remain undelivered from the Royal Mail Sorting Office in Strabane due to staff shortages and unprecedented pressures being placed on local postal workers.

Speaking yesterday (Tuesday), Sinn Féin's Michaela Boyle said: "I have beeen reliably informed that a substantial number of Spend Local Cards remain undelivered from the Strabane Sorting Office due to staff shortages and unprecedented pressures being placed on local postal workers.

“This is but the latest casualty of the privatisation of the service.

"Package deliveries are being prioritised at the expense of ordinary mail due to them being more profitable and postal workers are facing unprecedented pressures and being expected to meet unrealistic delivery targets."

Councillor Boyle continued: "Resulting stress/COVID related sicknesses and the limited allocation of overtime hours by Royal Mail is compounding the situation further.

“So, Spend Local cards are now joining other urgent mail items such as medical appointments, cheques, legal letters etc that are not being delivered due to Royal Mail's pursuit of profit over customer service or duty of care to its workers..

“With these cards having to be spent up until midnight on Sunday, December 19, there only remains a small window of opportunity to have these delivered"

Councillor Boyle said that she and party colleagues, Orflaith Begley MP and Maolíosa McHugh MLA had contacted Royal Mail’s senior public affairs manager on Friday to communicate the concerns.

"Apart from an acknowledgement that these concerns would be looked into we still have had no commitment or detail of how the issue of these undelivered Spend Local cards is going to be addressed," she added.

“The privatised Royal Mail posted record profits for 2020-2021 but this ‘unprecedented windfall’ has been clearly at the expense of their customers and postal workers."