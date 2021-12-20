Annual Foyle Hospice Christmas Day swim

FOYLE Hospice is delighted to announce the return of the annual Christmas Day swim at Ludden Beach, Donegal, at 11am.

Local enthusiasts are signing up to make a splash for Foyle Hospice

The Christmas Day swim has been an annual festive fundraising event that has become an integral part of the Foyle Hospice fundraising calendar generating funds for specialist palliative care and support services for patients and their families.

This event is a great way to support the Hospice while having fun and making your Christmas count.

Throughout the years people of all ages have pledged an hour on Christmas morning and jumped, dived and swam in the icy waves of Donegal, and we are excited to see many people continuing their tradition along with those starting a new one by joining in this year.

Foyle Hospice’s Noel McMonagle said: “Due to COVID-19 restrictions the annual Christmas Day swim was cancelled last year, but this year it is back and we are thrilled to be joining our keen festive fundraisers on the sand in 2021!

"The past two years have been very difficult for everyone. We have had to cancel almost of our fundraising events and move some events to virtual or digital events, so we are glad that we can meet people in a safe manner outdoors.

"Thank you to everyone who is giving up their time on Christmas Day to make a difference to patients and their families.”

The swim is the perfect family fundraising experience celebrating this season of goodwill and to make a difference to your local Hospice.

Let 2021 be the start of your new Christmas Day swim tradition.

To join team Hospice and sign-up for the event, contact Noel by emailing: noel@foylehospice.com.

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support call 028 715351010.

If you would like to share your experience of Foyle Hospice or have a fundraising idea, telephone 028 71359888.