Man dies following road traffic collision near Dunloy

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

Police can confirm that a man has sadly died following a road traffic collision at Garryduff Road, Dunloy, yesterday evening, Thursday 23rd December.

Sergeant Maguire said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.50pm of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a white Peugoet van.

“Sadly, a 34-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The Garryduff Road, which had been closed as officers attended the scene together with colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS, has now reopened.

“Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage available, to contact 101 quoting reference number 2091 of 23/12/21.”

