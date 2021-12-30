Annual winter health project initiative helps 100 vulnerable residents

A WINTER health initiative aimed at helping Strabane’s most vulnerable people through the winter months will run for another year, the Neighbourhood Health Improvement Project (NHIP) has confirmed.

This initiative has been running the past 14 years and each year it is consistently supported by local companies to help meet the need within the community.

O’Neills Sportswear, Frylite, Strabane & District Caring Services, the Fir Trees Hotel and Boran Mopack have donated once again, while local community organisations are also on board in partnership with this project.

This project is supported by NIHP funded by Department for Communities (DfC) where volunteers from community groups will be on hand to provide help to people in the Neighbourhood Renewal Area.

It aims to assist vulnerable residents within the Strabane Neighbourhood Renewal Area over the winter period to ensure they are safe, secure and warm in their own homes.

This year, the project has been able to purchase 100 luxury food hampers to be distributed around the communities to those who are less fortunate and are in need.

Frylite, Boran-Mopack, O’Neills and the Fir Trees have donated monetary value alongside food items to the winter health initiative which is greatly appreciated.

"These businesses understand the need and deprivation within Strabane especially at this time of year and the year where we have experienced deprivation more so due to families experiencing job losses and financial losses in many other forms," said Ann Ferguson, NHIP community development officer who is based at Strabane & District Caring Services.

“The winter health hampers are designed to and for people in need within our community especially over this Christmas period and in the colder months are particularly welcomed by those at the receiving end.

"It is our intention to ensure that those in need are warm and feel secure in their own homes over the winter period. This coming together of community groups in the area is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when working in partnership and collaborating for the greater good."

If you require any help during this time, please contact your nearest community group: Ann Ferguson NHIP Strabane/Strabane & District Caring Services (02871 884986), Jarlath McNulty, Strabane Health Improvement (02871 886824), Damien Gavigan, Lisnafin/Ardnalee Trust (028 71880658), Aodhán Harkin, Fountain Street Community Development Association (02871 885100), Ursula Gallagher, Strabane Community Project (02871 883102), Melmount Forum (02871 880878), and Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association (02871 382878).

Ann added: "On a last note please can I ask that you look out for friends, relatives and neighbours who could be at risk during the cold weather- especially the elderly and those who are ill.

"It is important to prevent people from becoming cold in the first place. Prevention is always easier than cure.

"Use a blanket or shawl to keep yourself warm when sitting down. Put the blanket over your knees or shoulders to help you keep warm when watching TV, reading a book or lying down to rest

"I would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year from your local community groups within the Strabane Neighbourhood Renewal Area."