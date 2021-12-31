Man dies following St Johnston crash

Man dies following St Johnston crash
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

news@strabaneweekly.co.uk

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in St Johnston, Dundee, Co Donegal yesterday evening, Thursday, December 30 at approximately 9.15pm.

The collision involved two cars and occurred on the R236 in St Johnston.

The driver of one car, a male aged in his 20s, was seriously injured during the collision.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he later passed away.

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639