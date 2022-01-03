Western Trust issues urgent staff appeal

THE Western Trust has issued an urgent appeal to all off-duty medical staff to make themselves available for work at emergency departments and hospitals due to increasing patient pressure.

"Our services at Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospitals remain extremely challenged today," a spokesperson said.

"We are urgently appealing for any staff, registered or unregistered, based anywhere across the Trust who are free to come in and help out at this time.

"We are extremely busy across our Emergency Departments and throughout our hospitals.

"Maintaining our bed capacity across all our hospital settings in Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospital is crucial.

"We are looking in particular for staff nurses (all bands) and nursing and care assistants, support services staff and housekeepers.

"Please contact the South West Acute Hospital switchboard (028) 6638 2000 and ask to speak to the senior on call hospital manager if you are able to help out."