Covid-19 - Fri 7th January Figures

No further deaths and 6,444 positive test results

The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 6,444 new positive test results.

There are 31 covid patients in ICU, 26 of which are being ventilated.

