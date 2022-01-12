A number of firearms stolen in two separate burglaries

Detectives are appealing for information following two burglaries in the North Antrim area last night (Tuesday 11th January).

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “Shortly before 9pm, it was reported to police that at around 8pm four masked men gained entry to a property on the Blagh Road area of Coleraine. It was reported that damage was caused to the back door of the property during the incident.

"The men - one who was armed with a crowbar - threatened a woman in the property who, although not injured, was left badly shaken. A number of children were also present in the house but were also not injured. It is believed a number firearms were taken during the incident.

“Shortly before 9.30pm a further incident was reported to police in which four masked men gained entry to a property on the Knock Road area of Dervock at around 8.30pm.

"A man in his 60s was cable tied by the men during the incident - two of the masked men were armed with a crowbar and a sledgehammer. A number of firearms were taken during the incident.

"The man was not injured but left badly shaken - other family members in the house were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which are being linked at this stage.

“These were extremely traumatic ordeals for the victims of these crimes. It is particularly harrowing for young children to be faced with masked men intent on causing distress and threatening violence, and for family members seeing their loved ones bound by cable ties in their own homes.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who may have dash-cam footage available from either the Blagh Road area of Coleraine at around 8pm or the Knock Road of Dervock between 8pm and 8:30pm, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1740 11/01/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”