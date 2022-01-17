Wrightbus still recruiting to 'double production' in 2022

A New Year recruitment drive was a huge success for Wrightbus – and more jobs are still available.

An impressive 128 people braved difficult weather conditions to attend an open evening as the Ballymena-based company aims to double production in the coming months.

Numerous job offers were made on the night after a range of express interviews were held with posts filled including welders, coachbuilders and driveline operatives.

The open evening provided prospective employees with the opportunity to look around the company’s Galgorm factory and speak to company managers and the HR team about potential career opportunities.

The firm had previously announced it was looking to recruit an additional 300 people as orders for its buses flooded in.

“This was a hugely successful open evening and I would like to thank everyone who made the effort to attend and showed an interest in working for Wrightbus,” said Wrightbus’ managing director Neil Collins.

“I am delighted that we were able to recruit a number of skilled people there and then on the night but we still have plenty of roles available that we want to fill.

“All our jobs will be posted on the company’s website and social media accounts and anyone interested should visit https://wrightbus.com/

en-gb/careers.”

Wrightbus has vehicles that are at the forefront of zero emission public transport and thanks to the fact that 70 per cent of the company’s output will be hydrogen or electric battery buses next year, the workforce will have a direct impact on reducing the risks of climate change while working on new and emerging technology at the same time.

Wrightbus can boast excellent, clean working conditions, great rates of pay and fantastic career progression opportunities.