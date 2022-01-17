Small viable pipe bomb device found in Loughguile

The security alert in the Corkey Road area of Loughguile is continuing - however on a much reduced basis.



Inspector O'Brien said: "Shortly after 8.50am on Sunday, January 16, police received and responded to a report that a device had been left in the area.



“The object, which was located in the Tullyview area, has been declared as a small, viable pipe bomb type device and was made safe by ammunition technical officers. It has since been taken away for further forensic examinations.



“Cordons have now been greatly reduced and I am keen to reiterate our gratitude to local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we work to make the area safe.



"This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others. Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.



"It is thanks to the assistance of members of the public and the attending services that no injuries were sustained or damage caused as a result of this.



"At this stage, we believe that the device may have been left sometime between the evening of Saturday, January 15 into the morning of Sunday, January 16.



"Our enquiries continue as we work to establish a motive and we would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 459 of 16/01/22.”



Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.