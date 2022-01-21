'If you want to see rail return to Strabane, this is your opportunity to help make it happen' - Campaign group

LOCAL rail campaigners ‘Into The West’ are reminding anyone who wants to see rail return to Strabane that the deadline to participate in the All-Ireland Rail Strategy consultation is this coming Friday, January 21.

The All-Ireland Rail Review Strategy is a North-South initiative launched earlier this year by Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon and the Republic of Ireland's Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan.

The review is designed to consider how and where rail should be improved on the island, to boost sustainable connectivity and address regional imbalance - with a specific focus on the North West of the island, where rail links are largely absent.

The review process has now reached the consultation stage with members of the public being asked to submit their thoughts on how to improve rail.

Lobby group ‘Into The West’ sees the All-Ireland Review as a big opportunity for the North West.

It is urging people in Strabane and across Tyrone to take partand has created a list of seven key improvements it’s asking people to demand when doing so.

Chair of Into The West, Steve Bradley, commented “The All-Ireland Rail Review is an important project - taking for the first time a view of required improvements across the island as a whole.

"We’ve all seen the map of the rail network in Ireland with that massive gap in the North West corner and public opinion is increasingly viewing it as no longer acceptable.

"The strategy that comes out of this All-Ireland Review will hopefully identify ways in which that gap should be addressed.

"Into The West has identified seven key rail projects that would revolutionise connectivity across the North West. However - a lot of voices will be contributing to this consultation to call for improved rail in other parts of the island too.

"That’s why it’s essential as many people as possible from Strabane and Tyrone have their say.

"We want this to be the largest public consultation ever held across the island and we want the North West to have the largest number of responses within it - leaving Stormont and Dublin in no doubt that the public demands the return of rail to Strabane."

The key improvements that Into The West are encouraging people to include in their submission to the consultation are :

1: Reopen the L'Derry-Portadown rail line (via Strabane, Sion Mills, Newtownstewart, Omagh and Dungannon). This would provide a spine of rail through Tyrone and also direct links to Belfast and Dublin).

2: Reconnect Enniskillen to the rail network from Omagh down through Enniskillen and on south to Sligo.

3: Reopen the L'Derry - Letterkenny rail route rroviding direct trains from all stations in Tyrone to Letterkenny via the city.

4: Introduce faster and more frequent trains between Derry City and Belfast Including departures every half hour and a 90 mininute express service which would enable fast rail travel from North Tyrone to Belfast via the city

5: Complete the Limerick to Sligo ‘Western Rail Corridor’ and continue it north through Donegal to L'Derry. This would create a spine of rail through County Donegal from Bundoran to Letterkenny.

6: Connect Northern Ireland’s three airports to the rail network, plus Knock Airport in the Republic of Ireland. This would provide rail access from Tyrone to four different airports.

7: Reconnect Limavady to the rail network.

Steve Bradley concluded: “The deadline for consultation responses is this Friday at 5pm.

"Please take the short time required to take part in it today. And please ensure you request the seven improvements for the North West outlined above in your response.

"If you want to see rail return to Strabane, this is your opportunity to help make it happen."

For more information and to submit a response to the consultation, visit www.strategicrailreview.com/feedback

Or, email strategicrailreview@arup.com.