Hussey suspended over party selection row

THE row over the selection process of the Ulster Unionist Party's (UUP) West Tyrone Assembly candidate shows no sign of abating this week, with a Castlederg councillor revealing he has been suspended by the party.

It comes after former councillor and UUP member, Andy McKane's announcement last week that he had resigned from the party over the ongoing row, claiming that the UUP had abandoned its basic principles by selecting Ian Marshall as the West Tyrone candidate to run in the forthcoming election in May.

The former Derry City and Strabane District Council representative said he was left with no other choice other than to leave the party after former Irish senator Mr Marshall was chosen as the party's candidate in the upcoming elections.

Mr McKane claimed he had the full backing of the party's branch in West Tyrone but lost out to Mr Marshall in the selection process.

Now, in a statement to the Tyrone Constitution this week, Alderman Derek Hussey, has revealed discontent within the party locally and his own suspension.

"My membership of the Ulster Unionist Party was suspended at the end of last year by Doug Beattie himself, under his sole authority as party leader, following my criticism of the process and selection of a UUP candidate for West Tyrone and I was referred to a Party Disciplinary Committee," the statement read.

"My statement was made with the approval and endorsement of our West Tyrone Constituency Association, and I stand by it.

"I and one other senior Association officer have met with the Disciplinary Committee and expressed our sincere concerns at the issues which led to the issuing the of the original statement.

"We understand that these issues are now being considered and I still stand suspended.

"Doug Beattie now finds himself under scrutiny over totally inappropriate and demeaning comments made recently and, in the past.

"It will be interesting to see how this is dealt with."

Mr Hussey's statement comes as the UUP leader faces growing backlash from derogatory comments made against women and Muslims, as well as the use of an offensive term for the Traveller community, in a series of old tweets dating back to 2014.

The posts emerged just days after Mr Beattie apologised for tweeting a joke about former DUP leader Edwin Poots and his wife on Saturday night.

Mr Poots said his wife had been "disgusted" by it and it was widely condemned by Northern Ireland political leaders.

Later on Monday, Mr Beattie issued a personal statement on Twitter in which he said he was "deeply ashamed and embarrassed" by the content of previous tweets.

Mr Beattie, who has been accused of misogyny and racism over the historical tweets, admitted that he was 'deeply ashamed' of the 'pretty horrific' posts, but denied that he was a racist or a misogynist.