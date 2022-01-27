Mid-February start for Pearse Gardens flood alleviation works

WORK to alleviate flooding in a residential area in Strabane prone has been given a definitive start date.

It had initially been anticipated that the work on the short-term flood alleviation scheme for Pearse Gardens would have begun in this month, but Infrastructure Minister has said it is now scheduled to begin on the week commencing Monday, February 14.

She was responding to an Assembly question from West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, on the matter.

"I am pleased to be able to confirm that the scheme to alleviate flooding in the Pearse Gardens area of Strabane is scheduled to begin the week commencing February 14," Nichola Mallon said.

The cul-de-sac is prone to flooding with one local resident's home flooded a seventh time in four months last December.

Lorna Stewart's home has been plagued by repeated flooding but in recent years the problem has worsened to the extent that each time there is a prolonged period of rain she faces the prospect of seeing her home destroyed yet again.

Speaking to the Strabane Weekly News following the most recent incident, she said she was at her wits end and pleaded for action from the relevant authorities.

In confirming the works, the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) said the scheme will reduce the risk of flooding to properties and offer "a good level of resilience during periods of wet weather" as an interim measure until a longer term solution is approved.

It said the longer term solution is dependent on the provision of a new sewer required to serve the proposed housing development at the old Adria site with timing subject to the developer's programme.

Maolíosa McHugh who has lobbied extensively on behalf of residents for action to be taken to address the problem has welcomed the programmed work.

“Given that the indicative mid-January timeframe for the start of the promised works had passed I submitted a priority written Assembly question to the DfI Minister asking for a definitive start date," he explained.

“She has now come back confirming that the scheme is now scheduled to begin the week commencing February 14.

"Residents affected will welcome that a definitive date is now set."

The works will involve the laying of a new storm sewer along St Colman’s Drive which will connect with the existing storm sewer in Ballycolman Avenue.

New gullies and manholes will also be installed in Pearse Gardens and connected to the new sewer.

Mr McHugh added: "The department states that the longer term solution will be linking in with the planned provision of a new sewer required to serve the major housing development at the old Adria site

"It has been a long battle but hopefully this interim scheme will mean light at the end of the tunnel for the long suffering residents of Pearse Gardens and not least for those residents whose homes are being repeatedly flooded."