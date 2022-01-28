Anaerobic digester plant a first for NI

A £9m anaerobic digester plant is being planned for outside Armagh.

It is expected that the proposed development will create to up to 20 direct jobs through operation and maintenance of the plant

According to documentation with the application, between 20 and 50 indirect jobs will be further secured in the wider supply chain to support all operations associated with the plant.

The application also stated, “Due to the specific, highly skilled expertise required, it is expected that this will allow for training and apprenticeship opportunities within the borough

“The facility will enable expansion and diversification of existing business enterprises throughout the borough council area, potentially releasing bottle necks in relation to waste management and green energy.”

The proposed AD Plant is at Carrickaness Road, Carrickaness,.

The application stated, “This energy plant would be the first of its kind – allowing for a sustainable, carbon zero response to creating LNG, Bio Fuel, Carbon Dioxide Gas and Organic Fertiliser.”

At maximum capacity the plant will take in 150 tons of waste per day, producing two tons of bio CO2 daily.

It could also produce 10 Tons of Bio-LNG per day, which has the capacity to fuel almost 20,000 HGV vehicles every year through agreed delivery systems.

And it could produce up to 100 tons of organic fertiliser.

The application includes the erection of the new anaerobic digestion plant and tanks, gas upgrading plant to Bio LNG, pasteurisation plant, waste codes, erection of new build storage silos and de-packaging area, weigh bridge, refueling areas, vehicle storage, staff facilities, vehicle wash & CHP Plant, plus demolition of existing agricultural sheds and all associated access, site works and infrastructure.

According to the accompanying documentation the application site benefits in planning terms from the following key factors:

• The site is brown field, having previously first been a composting facility

• In 2010 the site evolved to become a HGV breakers yard

• Since 2014/15 there has been an existing AD plant on the site with two digesters

• Proximity to the Battleford Road B115 and a good quality existing road junction to the south.

The documentation added the site was an ‘eco smart loop proposal’.

It went on to add, “Give us your waste and we will give you green energy in return.

“The Carrickaness proposal will see over £9 million of direct private investment.

“The proposal will be one of the largest AD plants in Northern Ireland and the first to have a C02 recovery facility.

“C02 is a natural byproduct of the Bio-LGN production, which most companies discharge into the atmosphere.

“Due to current shortage – it has become a much sought after product.”