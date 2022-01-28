Cream of Ulster's Pipe Bands for Ballymena competition

The Ulster Pipe Band Championships have been confirmed for Mid and East Antrim Borough this July.

The prestigious competition will take place at Ballymena Academy on Saturday, 23 July, and is a collaboration between the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (NI) and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Up to 50 pipe bands will compete and be joined by drum majors and Scottish Highland dance classes.

The event is a prestigious opportunity for Council, given the competition amongst venues to host across the country.

There will be a free shuttle service from the competition venue to the town centre so that pipe band enthusiasts and their families can enjoy a visit to our wonderful local retailers and eateries, while a pop-up performance will provide entertainment on Friday, 22 July.

Admission to the event is free and no tickets are required.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said:

“I am delighted that Council will be delivering this prestigious event during the summer of 2022.

“This will be a fantastic day of family entertainment and it is a great honour for Ballymena to host such a wonderful celebration of culture.

“All those connected with the pipe band fraternity can be assured of a warm welcome to our borough, and hopefully they will take the time to enjoy the famous Mid and East Antrim hospitality and local places of beauty during their visit over the weekend of 22 and 23 July.”

At the end of the competition the crowd will be treated to the Grand Finale March Past and Salute to the Chieftain, when all the bands come together and play as one before the prize giving.