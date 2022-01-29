Markethill turns blue and yellow amid flags confusion

A LOCAL football club has moved to clear up some confusion around the erection of blue and yellow flags in Markethill this morning (Saturday, January 29).

Markethill Swifts FC took to social media to explain the presence of the flags, “Those of you in the town this morning will have noticed a wave of yellow and blue from many of the lampposts.

“To clarify, Markethill has not taken a position in the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, but we fully support the invasion of Holm Park for Markethill Swifts’ in the Alan Wilson Cup Final on the 11th February as we play St Mary’s.

“All support welcome, whether you’re a member of NATO or not.”

One Twitter poster, describing themselves as a traditional Irish republican, had spotted the flags and stated, “Just drove past Markethill, they’ve swapped the Union jack and Israeli flags for Ukrainian one! The people of Ukraine will be comforted and safe knowing the small village of Markethill in Co Armagh is fully behind them and will help face down Russia.”

She was quickly corrected by a reply, “The yellow and blue flags are for the local football club who’s playing in a cup final in two weeks time.”