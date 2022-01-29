New role for Strabane businessman

A STRABANE business has been appointed as a governing body member to the North West Regional College (NWRC).

Kieran Kennedy, who hails from Sion Mills, is one of 32 new governing body members appointed by Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, across five further education colleges.

Kieran has over 40 years’ experience in the textile manufacturing and social enterprise sectors in key positions, most notably as managing director of O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Limited, before retiring in December 2021.

He has a track record of driving significant improvements in product innovation, customer service, efficiency, IT and business transformation.

The Sion Mills man was appointed MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2021, for services to the economy during the pandemic, as a result of the pivot he made to scrubs manufacturing to support the Health Trusts in Northern Ireland.

He is also chairman of 21 Training which promotes apprenticeships in the North West.

Among his other roles, he is voluntary chair of Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) which helps local business by, supporting, promoting, improving and attracting visitors and new business to the town centre.

Kieran joined the Board of Invest NI in March 2020 (remuneration amounts to £12,768 per annum) and was appointed by DTI to the Manufacturing Trade Advisory Group in August of the same year.

In 2019 he was awarded the Global Ireland Award for services to Irish enterprise by the Irish Consulate General in Boston, USA.

Diane Creevy, Mary Gormley, Sian Fisher, Jennifer McKeever, Charlene Shongo and Peter Thompson have been appointed from January 13, 2022 with a further three new members, including Mr Kennedy, Brian O'Neill and Frederick Smyth, who are appointed from July 1, 2022.

All have been appointed for a four-year period.