At last - solution to an Armagh manhole cover 'noise' problem

AN Armagh man intent on solving a problem which has distressed his elderly grandmother for well over a year, last week turned to the Gazette for help.

And in next to no time, the answer he had sought was delivered via MLA William Irwin.

Mr Stephen McHugh had been in contact with both the Department for Infrastructure and Northern Ireland Water in the hope of getting them to fix “noisy manhole covers on the Newry Road, outside the police station”.

While 'noisy manhole covers' sounds funny, it isn't. For as Mr McHugh explained, “My granny, who is 94, is having to put up with the noise of these day and night.

He continued, “They were supposedly fixed about two years ago, but within six months the noises were back, which means this has been going on for a year-and-a-half now.”

Asked what he thought the source of the problem might be he replied, “I reckon the covers have sunk a little, so they aren't sitting flush with the road.”

As for the extent of the problem he explained, “All of the covers are affected right up that bit of road, so there's a noise every time you drive over one of them.”

Despite protracted attempts he made on his grandmother's behalf to find a solution to the problem, those proved unsuccessful.

Nor was an attempt to proceed via the political route productive, for as he told the Gazette, “I've been in communication with William Irwin, the DUP's MLA for this area, and he had problems in trying find out whose responsibility it is to deal with this.

“The DoE (DfI) and Water Board (NI Water) spent a year blaming one another, so I wasn't getting anywhere.”

But finally came a breakthrough, with the Water Board accepting responsibility. Alas, after some weeks, there was no sign of any work actually starting.

“That's why I've contacted you [the Gazette] in the hope that by raising the profile I might at last get somebody to deal with it,” he told us last Thursday (January 28).

Then stressing the urgency of the situation he added, “It's a busy stretch of the Newry Road, with five or six manholes on it, so the noise is 24/7. That's because every time a vehicle goes over one of those manholes, it makes a noise and there's no escaping it.

“So it's a real problem for the residents – particularly at night when they're trying to sleep. That's why I'm keeping the pressure on whoever is responsible and trying to get them just to deal with it.”

A clearly exasperated Mr McHugh continued, “I think all I'm able to do is go back to Willie Irwin and ask him for an update as to where things are now.

“When all's said and done, I suppose what I'm really trying to do is find out when work is likely to start and how long it will take. I think an MLA or a newspaper like yourselves contacting the Water Board is more likely than me to get a answer to that question.”

And at Friday lunch-time Mr Irwin was able to tell this newspaper, “It's a very frustrating situation which hasn’t been helped by the to and fro of the departments in terms of settling on who is responsible.

“Meanwhile, as I have witnessed, the loud clanking sound of vehicles driving over the loose cover is very noisy for residents living close by, so I can fully understand how distracting this would be for anyone.

“Transport NI confirmed that it is NI Water's responsibility and a repair has been scheduled in, which hopefully will see the matter fully resolved.

“This should have been done many weeks ago and I fully expect the matter to be resolved immediately.”