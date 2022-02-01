Portrush minister next moderator of Presbyterian Church in Ireland

MINISTERS and elders from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s (PCI) 19 regional presbyteries across Ireland have chosen Portrush minister, Rev John Kirkpatrick, to be the Church’s next Moderator.

Known as the Moderator-Designate until the Church’s General Assembly in June, he will formally succeed the current Moderator, Right Reverend Dr David Bruce, as PCI’s principal public representative at this summer’s meeting.

A son and grandson ‘of the Manse’ – he was one of four nominees that the all-Ireland denomination had to choose from this year, which traditionally elects its Moderator-Designate on the first Tuesday in February.

Alongside Mr Kirkpatrick, this year’s nominees were Rev Dr Colin McClure, minister of First Larne Presbyterian Church, Rev Dr Trevor McCormick, minister of First Kilrea and Boveedy Presbyterian Churches and Rev Alastair McNeely, minister of Richhill Presbyterian Church.

Each received the following votes:

· Rev John Kirkpatrick 10 votes: The Presbyteries of Ballymena, North Belfast, South Belfast, East Belfast, Dromore, Dublin & Munster, Iveagh, Omagh, Templepatrick and Tyrone

· Rev Dr Colin McClure 1 vote: The Presbytery of Carrickfergus

· Rev Dr Trevor McCormick 3 votes: The Presbyteries of Coleraine & Limavady, Newry, and Route

· Rev Alastair McNeely 5 votes: The Presbyteries of Ards, Armagh, Derry & Donegal, Down, Monaghan.

Having received the most votes from the Church’s 19 presbyteries, Mr Kirkpatrick will be the denomination’s 177th Moderator since 1840 and its first from Portrush Presbyterian Church.

Speaking about his election, the 65-year-old North Coast minister said: “I am genuinely surprised by what has happened, but very excited at the prospect of the story God is going to write from June and the months that follow.

"As I continue to serve the Lord Jesus in this new role, I am looking forward to coming alongside our churches at this critical time, encouraging them as we move forward from Covid. I also look forward to building good relationships wherever possible, honouring Jesus and representing our Church across the island and further afield.”

Born in in Limavady, Mr Kirkpatrick was brought up from the age of three in Ballymena. A third generation Presbyterian minister – his father had been minister of Balteagh Presbyterian, near Limavady, while his grandfather had also served in congregations in Counties Donegal, Tyrone and Antrim.

Mr Kirkpatrick has been minister of Portrush Presbyterian for nearly 30 years, having served in the holiday town since 1993. Prior to that, he spent nearly six years in Garryduff Presbyterian near Ballymoney, his first congregation.

He was ordained in 1985 as an assistant minister in Megain Memorial and Mersey Presbyterian Churches in East Belfast. When he became minister in Portrush, he also represented PCI in its partner relationships in Central and Eastern Europe until 2005.

When Mr Kirkpatrick is not in the pulpit, or visiting members of his congregation, he says that he enjoys walking, reading, watching films and listening to an eclectic mix of music. His more active pursuits include a love of motorcycle sport, motocross and motorcycle racing. Since 1994, he has been Race Chaplain to the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland. He also enjoys gardening and bee keeping.

Mr Kirkpatrick will be officially nominated to this year’s General Assembly at its opening night in Belfast on 22 June when he will succeed the current Moderator, Rt Rev Dr David Bruce. Dr Bruce will continue in office as the PCI’s principal public representative until then.

