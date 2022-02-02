Minister 'extremely supportive' of town's regeneration plan

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey says she is "extremely supportive" of plans for a major overhaul of Strabane town centre.

The Sinn Féin politician whose department - the Department of Communities (DfC) - is the main funder of the ambitious project planned by Derry City and Strabane District Council, reaffirmed her commitment to the scheme in response to an Assembly question from local MLA., Daniel McCrossan.

The West Tyrone MLA has been critical of the delay in advancing the scheme which was granted planning permission back in June 2019, claiming that the department and council have "neglected" the town.

Mr McCrossan, who has tabled several other questions on the scheme, asked the Minister "for an update on the Strabane town centre public realm scheme".

While confirming that her officials are currently reviewing the business case submitted by council, the funding sought by council will be considered in the wider context of her department's budget, Ms Hargey said.

"My department received the updated economic appraisal for the Strabane town centre public realm scheme in August 2021, to a total value of £5.1 million," she said.

"My departmental officials are reviewing that appraisal, which will require advice from our technical advisers and economists, before securing the necessary approvals in my department and the Department of Finance.

"I am extremely supportive of the works, which will help to physically improve the town centre of Strabane.

"That said, any departmental funding will have to be considered alongside my other departmental priorities. I understand that the council is seeking departmental support of over £4.8 million, which is 95 per cent of the total cost."

The Minister added that her department's support for the regeneration of Strabane "can be seen by recent investments in the town", including a £676,000 investment to improve the greenway network, which has created a 3.7 kilometre walk in the town.

She continued: "A further £215,000 has been invested to deliver a second phase of the Strabane revitalisation project.

"That initiative has seen extensive improvements to shopfronts in Church Street, Market Street and Butcher Street.

"Derry City and Strabane District Council has also recently been awarded £120,000 towards the development of a masterplan for the Strabane Town Centre Regeneration Project.

"That masterplan will form the foundations for the City Deal project, which will ultimately transform the Canal Basin in the heart of the town.

"Derry City and Strabane District Council has also benefited from almost £1.6 million from the COVID-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme.

"In addition, my Department continues to support the 11 core Neighbourhood Renewal projects with an annual resource budget of over £416,000."