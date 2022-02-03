Northern Ireland first minister Givan resigns

THE DUP's Paul Givan has announced he will resign as first minister of Northern Ireland.

Mr Givan's resignation automatically means deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill, of Sinn Féin, also loses her position.

In his resignation speech, Mr Given said being first minister has been the "privilege of my life".

In an emotional speech, Mr Givan said it would not have been possible for him to carry out his role without the support of his family.

"It's often those that we're close to in our families who feel the pressure, even more so than those of us in frontline politics," he added.