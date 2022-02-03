Robert’s ‘Poems of North Antrim’ sold like hot cakes for Children's Hospice

Robert Simpson hands over the cheque to Molly Wilson of NI Hospice.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

A BALLYMONEY poet, in his 91st year has just fulfilled his life long ambition to publish a book and has raised over £1000 for a charity very close to his heart, at the same time.
Copies of Mr Robert Simpson's book ‘Poems of North Antrim' sold like hot cakes when it came out recently, with £1,048 being raised for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice!
Commenting, the 91 year old, told The Chronicle:
“I am delighted to have been able to raise so much for the Children's Hospice.
“I have been working on these poems for many years, a couple of them are from 40 years ago at least! There are 34 all together, half a dozen are in Ulster-Scots!”

