Two arrests following searches in Strabane area

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Department, with support from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, have conducted a series of searches at residential and business premises in the Strabane and surrounding area today (Thursday).

A police spokesperson said: "This is part of an ongoing investigation into a paramilitary-style attack in 2019 and criminality linked to violent dissident republican activity.



"During the operation, two residential properties were searched, one in Sion Mills and one in Strabane.

"Searches are ongoing at two business properties in Strabane. A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.



"Two males, aged 34, have been arrested and are currently helping with ongoing enquiries.



"As part of the operation, PSNI detectives with the support of officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) and Merseyside Police, arrested a 28-year-old woman at a residential property in the Halewood South area of Merseyside.

"The search of that property remains ongoing and the suspect remains in custody for questioning.



"There are no further details at present."