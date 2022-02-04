Further arrest in dissident republican activity probe

DETECTIVES carrying out an investigation into a paramilitary-style attack in 2019 and criminality linked to violent dissident republican activity have made a further arrest.



A police spokesperson said: "Searches were carried out yesterday (Thursday, February 3) in the Strabane and surrounding area.

"Two men arrested, both aged 34, remain in custody at this time.



"A third man, aged 52, was arrested last night in Belfast.

"He is currently in custody assisting with ongoing enquiries.



"A 28-year-old woman arrested in Merseyside, by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West and Merseyside Police, also remains in custody."