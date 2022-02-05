Omagh Academy pupils are giving Lord Sugar's apprentices a run for their money!

WITH entrepreneurship all the rage thanks to the hit TV show 'The Apprentice', a team of pupils from Omagh Academy are giving Lord Sugar's contestants a run for their money by creating and selling their very own product!

The group of entrepreneurial pupils are on a mission to makecooking easy, economical and enjoyable with their new product, the 'I Love to Cook' Book, which is being sold under the auspices of their very own company, the aptly-named 'EasyPeasy'.

The team of forward-thinking pupils, who are involved with the Young Enterprise Company Programme through Omagh Academy, have taken to both online platforms and physical stalls to sell their wares - and it's fair to say they have a bright future ahead in the world of business.

The “I love to cook” book was created as cooking can often be seen as a chore, especially for a busy person on the go.

However, the Omagh Academy young entrepreneurs believe that cooking should not just be an essential skill, but also Easy, Economical, and most importantly Enjoyable!

Inside the book, readers will find a selection of tasty recipes and nutritional information, as well as an exclusive recipe from the star of ‘Suzie Lee’s Home Cook Hero’, and nutritional tips from none other than Olympic hockey player Shirley McCay!

And with the next trading fair taking place on February 10 in Omagh Main street from 9am to 1.30pm, the team are looking forward to an enjoyable day of selling!

The 'ISocial Media: @easypeasyoa (instagram) and @easypeasyoa (Facebook).