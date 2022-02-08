Litter enforcers issue 50 times more fines than council wardens over six month period

Litter enforcers issue 50 times more fines than council wardens over six month period

Cllr John McAuley

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

PRIVATE sector litter enforcers issued just under 2000 fixed penalty notices in the first six months of their contract with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
According to the council's latest statistics, wardens from WISE (Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement) handed out 1855 tickets between August 1 and January 31.
It's a total 50 times greater than that managed by council employed wardens in the previous six months.
From January 2021 to the end of June, council staff issued just 36 fixed penalties -23 for litter and 13 for dog fouling.
WISE was brought in under proposals tabled by the DUP amid mounting complaints over litter generated during the previous summer's staycation boom.
Despite their apparent success, the firm has been criticised for coming down too hard on smokers.
Discarded cigarettes butts accounted for over half (56%) of fines issued.
Chief among the firm's critics has been DUP councillor John McAuley.

For more see this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639