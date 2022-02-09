March now 'realistic' start date for Ballycolman flood works - Minister

A SHORT-term solution to resolving a decades long flooding problem in Strabane will not begin until March at the earliest, the Infrastructure Minister has said.

Nichola Mallon met with long suffering residents of Ballycolman Estate in early October and committed to progressing both short-term and long-term flood alleviation measures to mitigate the risk to homes.

While up to £500,000 will be spent on a major scheme to address the problem at the lower end of the estate, the design and delivery of the long-term solution is anticipated to take around 12 to 16 months to complete.

Delivery will be subject to funding and approval of the business case, the Minister had stressed, but work in the short-term will see a re-profiling of the road to channel surface run-off waters from homes towards the adjacent playing fields.

At the time, Ms Mallon indicated that this option "should take a number of weeks" and that she hoped to have the scheme in place "by the beginning of next year at the latest".

It has now emerged that the local council, which owns the playing fields, has expressed concern about potential health risks of contaminated water being discharged onto their land.

Minister Mallon said that on foot of those concerns, officials within the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) have been reviewing the issues ahead of a meeting with council to iron out the details of the planned scheme of works.

She was speaking in response to an Assembly question from West Tyrone Sinn Féin., Maolíosa McHugh, who had asked the Minister "for an update on all elements of the proposed works; for an update of all contacts and discussions with relevant stakeholders, including the local council authorities; to detail an estimated start date for the short-term works; and for an update on the detailed design process and business case of the long-term works.

"Following my visit to Strabane on October 13, 2021, my officials put forward my department’s proposal for the short-term flooding relief scheme for the consideration of the Environment & Regeneration Committee of Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC)," the Minister said.

"The proposal came before the Environment & Regeneration (E&R) Committee at its meeting on November 10, 2021 and members expressed some concerns about the proposal, specifically around the health risk of potentially contaminated water being discharged onto their land.

"They also asked for a number of other options to be considered. Since then our engineers have been considering the various issues and options and officials are arranging a meeting with DCSDC technical staff shortly, prior to re-presenting to the council’s E&R committee in February."

Continuing, the Minister also reaffirmed her commitment to the long-term scheme, adding: "If approval is granted by the council’s Environment & Regeneration Committee, a realistic start date for the short-term scheme is now March 2022.

"I can also confirm that design work on the long-term solution to the flooding is ongoing.

"This is a complex scheme and it will take some time to work through all of the issues before a deliverable scheme can be developed, however, it does remain a high priority for my Department.

The Ballycolman Estate along with Pearse Gardens are flooding hotspots and in August following a prolonged period of heavy rainfall properties in Pearse Gardens, some who had just carried out renovations, were again destroyed by floodwater.

In lower Ballycolman, properties which have been severely flood damaged over the years, just narrowly avoided sustaining more damage.

Dozens of homes in the area have been badly damaged as a result of flooding over the years and there have been pleas for urgent action to permanently address the situation, which has been ongoing in the estate for 50 years.

Minister Mallon confirmed that work to reduce flood risk in Pearse Gardens is on track to begin on the week commencing February 14 and gave further updates on the proposed work.

"I have been advised by NI Water that initial designs for a new storm sewer to serve a new development at Beechmount Avenue, Strabane (on the former Adria Factory site) have been revisited by NI Water to investigate the possibility of including storm water separation within the Ballycolman catchment," she explained.

"The proposed comprehensive scheme will involve the construction of a larger diameter sewer to remove five storm water connections from the existing combined sewer, thereby reducing the risk of ‘out of sewer’ flooding from the combined sewer in the area. Preliminary designs have been prepared and extensive ground investigation work for the extended scheme is now underway.

"Any NI Water investment would be subject to prioritisation and the availability of funding during the ‘Price Control 21’ period (2021- 2027)."