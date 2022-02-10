JKC BMW returns as NW200 partner

Coleraine based JKC BMW will return as Official Vehicle Partner of the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 in 2022.

The family owned business, founded 50 years ago by Jack Cassidy, will supply a range of BMW vehicles to the north coast races during May 8-14 Race Week.

Employing over 80 people across two retail outlets and workshops, JKC is a major employer in the area and has been recognised as one of the highest performing BMW retailers in the UK network

“To have the support of a leading local company like JKC BMW back on board is great news for the event and we are very grateful for all their help and commitment,” the North West 200’s Mervyn Whyte said.

Niall MacFlynn, Head of Business at JKC said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be back on board with the NW200 for this year’s event and look forward to returning in style with the latest product from BMW.

"This year, 2022, is a significant year from our perspective, as JKC celebrates 50 years in business as well as 50 years of BMW. Supporting the return of this incredible event gives us a perfect opportunity to celebrate both milestones with the extended NW200 family."