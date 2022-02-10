Once per day visiting continues for Western Trust hospitals

WITH continued high transmission rates of COVID-19 in the community, the Western Trust says it will continue with the temporary visiting restrictions across its hospital sites allowing for one visit, for one hour per day per patient.

There will be exceptions which will apply in some areas.

A spokesperson said: "The Trust treats the safety of our patients, staff and everyone attending our facilities with the utmost importance and therefore strongly recommends that anyone attending any of our facilities to visit a loved one, to take a lateral flow test immediately prior to attending.

"This will help to reduce the risk for all patients. All infection and prevention control measures must be adhered to when visiting and this includes wearing a facemask properly which covers your nose and mouth at all times, in addition to proper hand washing and adhering to social distancing guidelines."

Important information on visiting any Western Trust hospital:

* One Visitor (from two nominees) is permitted to visit for one hour, once per day.

* The Trust treats the safety of patients, staff and everyone attending its facilities with the utmost importance and therefore strongly advise that anyone attending any of their facilities to visit a loved one, to take a lateral flow test prior to attending.

* Do not attend any Western Trust hospital or facility if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or are a close contact of someone who is confirmed COVID-19 positive.

* All infection and prevention control measures must be adhered to when attending any Western Trust hospital or facility and this includes wearing a facemask properly which covers your nose and mouth at all times. In addition you must adhere to proper hand washing and social distancing guidelines at all times when visiting.

*Based on high risk of COVID-19 transmission it is important to note that some wards are unable to allow visiting at this time and visitors will be informed of this when they ring to book a visit.

*Depending on the continued high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community, all temporary measures are subject to review.

*A further review of the visiting guidance will take place again on Monday 21.

The spokesperson continued: "There will also continue to be exceptional circumstances in respect of visiting guidance to the North West Cancer Centre, attending outpatient appointments, maternity scans, neonatal and visiting patients in end of life care. For further information, please refer to the Trust website.

"We would encourage you to keep in contact with your loved ones via Virtual Visiting arrangements. You can continue to arrange a ‘virtual visit’ with your relative or friend on a smartphone or tablet.

"Our hospitals have access to free Wi-Fi and our staff can help set this up.

"Please be patient as there continues to be significant staffing pressures at present and our staff will have to prioritise clinical work and patient care at this very busy time.

"For anyone attending any Western Trust hospital or facility, we ask that you continue to work with us and please respect our staff and the guidance they give you at all times.

"There have been incidents where our staff have received verbal abuse and harassment and we would ask everyone to please refrain from such behaviour and remind everyone that we operate a zero tolerance policy towards abuse across our Trust."

We would like to thank you for your cooperation in relation to all essential recent changes to our visiting arrangements. Your support helps us to provide safer care for your relatives and friends who are currently in hospital.

Updated Visiting Guidance and specific information is provided on the Western Trust Website specific page here: https://westerntrust.hscni.net/western-trust-covid-19-information-updates/western-trust-covid19-visiting-guidance/

The Trust will meet to review the visiting arrangements again on Monday 21 February 2022.