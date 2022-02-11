Community group appeals for end to illegal dumping

A LOCAL community group has appealed for an end to dumping at a perennial hotspot for fly-tipping in the town.

Land at the 'Back Row' behind homes in Townsend Street is a regular target for the dumping of rubbish.

Despite repeated calls for an end to the dumping in the area, the problem still persists

Last week a large volume of waste - including household items- was deposited in the area in what the local community group, Fountain Street Community Development Association (FSCDA), described as a "disgraceful act perpetrated upon the local community".

A spokesperson for FSCDA said: "Once again we feel it necessary to highlight the practice of illegal dumping in the Back Row area at the rear of Townsend Street.

"As the photos clearly show this is a disgraceful act perpetrated upon the local community and needs to cease.

"The matter was reported to the local Housing Executive office and raised at a meeting of the Housing Community Network.

"We hope to have a multi-agency site meeting in the near future to attempt to put a stop to this ongoing matter."

FSCDA said that given that the items being illegally dumped can all be safely disposed of at council’s Strahan’s Road Recycling Centre there is no excuse.

"If any residents have bulky waste that needs disposed of then please contact the council who will kindly assist," the spokesperson added.

"We are also available to make representation on your behalf via the Community Centre.

"Illegal dumping needs to stop forthwith!"