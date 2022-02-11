Mayor hosts reception for award-winning Derg builder

AN award-winning Castlederg builder has been honoured with a civic reception by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Alderman Graham Warke hosted the special event at the Guildhall in recognition of Sam Sayers' recent achievement.

Mr Sayers, of S&DS Construction, was crowned the Northern Ireland and Isle of Man regional winner in the small builder category in the third round of the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards.

Organised by NHBC, the UK’s leading warranty and insurance provider for new homes, the awards are the most highly regarded in the house building industry.

Sam was recognised by judges as being extremely organised, having a keen eye for detail, exceptional cleanliness on site, always willing to take on board feedback to make changes for the better and building “stunning homes” in his role as site manager at the Mount Bernard Rise residential development in Castlederg.

Congratulating the Derg man on his success, Mayor Warke said: "Congratulations to Sam on his well-deserved recognition on a national stage for his dedication and commitment to his craft.

"It is a huge achievement for Sam to be named as regional award winner in the small builder category and to receive praise for the work completed on the Mount Bernard Rise site in Castlederg.

"I was delighted to present Sam and his family with a gift to mark this achievement and I wish them and all at S&DS Construction well in the future."