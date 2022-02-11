Mullen family raise thousands for local charities despite challenges of COVID

A BIG-hearted Strabane family have continued their mammoth charity efforts, despite COVID meaning their their much-loved fundraisers could not take place in their traditional formats as planned.

Paul Mullen, wife Rosemarie and daughter Sarah-Jane - better known as the 'Strictly by M Dancin' team - have been organising fundraising events in the local community for many years, and in turn, have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

For the second year running, their annual 'Strictly Come Dancing' showpiece at St Pat's Hall was unable to go-ahead but, as always, the family have not been found wanting when it comes to helping those in need.

Refusing to let the challenges of various lockdowns hold them back and determined to keep the Strictly magic alive and to raise to help much-needed funds for charities whose income has been curtailed due to the pandemic, last year the family embarked on a series of other fundraising events.

By adapting events and embracing online platforms, the Mullen family held virtual bazaars, raffles, quizzes and a climb of Knockavoe Mountain.

The initiatives proved extremely popular and in total £20,000 was raised to be divided between Marie Curie, Foyle Hospice, Alzheimer's Society, Ovarian Cancer Care and Care of the Elderly Strabane."

Confirming the end of their fundraising campaign for 2021, Paul said the family were "absolutely delighted with the totals."

"Another year off the dance-floor but with draws, a mountain climb, a quiz and a bazaar, along with a personal top up donation, we are so pleased to announce that £20,000 will be shared between five very worthy, local charities - Foyle Hospice, Marie Curie, Alzheimer's Society, Ovarian Cancer Care and Care for the Elderly Strabane," he said.

“I really enjoyed the virtual events and we are very grateful we were able to hold the second annual sponsored climb of Knockavoe Mountain.

"We are very grateful for the continued support of the local community and businesses, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible."

One of the beneficiaries of the family's fundraising - the Alzheimer’s Society - said it was delighted to receive a donation of £4,000 to help provide support to anyone affected by dementia, campaign for change and fund vital support.

There are currently over 22,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland.

Linzi Stewart, community fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland said: "Following a difficult year for people with dementia, we are in awe of supporters like the Mullen family whose brilliant fundraising efforts enable us to reach more people through our vital support services, like the Dementia Connect support line.

“Our services have been used 3.7 million times since March 2020 and have been a lifeline to thousands, but there are so many more who urgently need our help.”

"We are extremely thankful for supporters like Paul, Rosemarie and Sarah-Jane, whose dedication to fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society ensures that we are able to support those who need it most."

Meanwhile in a separate venture, Paul revealed that family and friends of the Mullen's also raised £2,245 for the Friends of The Cancer Centre in memory of their dear sister, Madeline

"In relation to the fundraising for Fr Boland (Camus Parish), we raised £6,000 from the virtual bazaar and with the help of other promoters, we raised another £6,000 for the parish draw," he added.

"On behalf of M Dancin, we would like to say a massive thanks to every single person who made a contribution in any way at all.

"Hopefully we will be back on the dance-floor soon!"