Council buildings light up RED for National Heart Month

LEADING local health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke will be lighting the town red this February to mark National Heart Month and the charity’s annual Red Dress Fun Run.

The Red Dress Fun Run, proudly supported by MACE, is the charity’s five kilometre run or walk event aimed at raising funds and awareness for heart disease.

The event coincides with National Heart Month in February, when NICHS encourage people to think about their cardiovascular health and the steps they can take towards a healthier, stronger heart, such as eating healthily and getting active.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council showed their support for the charity by lighting up civic buildings in red (NICHS’s signature colour) from the 1st to the 3rd of February.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “I am proud that as a council we can show our support for Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke’s Red Dress Fun Run 2022 by illuminating our civic buildings red from 1 - 3 February.

“We hope this small gesture highlights our gratitude for all the hard work and invaluable support they have provided over the years, and continue to offer, to those with chest, heart and stroke conditions.”

Last year, the Red Dress Fun Run went virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, with hundreds of participants taking part in their local area raising vital funds to combat heart disease.

This year, the event returns to its home venue of Stormont Estate, however the virtual element remains with the charity encouraging participants who cannot make it to the main event to complete 5K their way during the month of February.

Jackie Trainor, Director of Income Generation at NICHS said: “Today, there are over 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition in Northern Ireland - many of these people will live in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

“NICHS has been by the side of the local community since 1946 and we hope local people will join us at the Red Dress Fun Run 2022 to show their support for our work in our special 75th anniversary year.”

Jackie is urging family members of every generation, age and ability to sign up to the event.

“Please support us by running, walking, dancing, skipping or wheeling 5K with us on Sunday 27th February at 11am at Stormont Estate, or, if you can’t make the live event you can do 5K your way any day, or days, in February. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun - even the family pooch!”

The charity is also inviting primary school pupils to join in the fun by hosting their own fun run anytime this February, with participating schools receiving a certificate of thanks and prizes up for grabs.

If you have been inspired to step up to the challenge you can sign up to the Red Dress Fun Run at www.nichs.org.uk/RedDressRun You can find out more about getting your primary school involved at www.nichs.org.uk/PSRedDressFunRun