Interference with life-saving equipment 'an attack on the community'

VANDALS are continuing to target life-saving safety equipment despite repeated appeals to the public to leave the devices alone.

At the weekend, the local Community Rescue Service (CRS) had to replace a life ring at Moorlough.

Volunteers were conducting their regular checks at watercourses across the town and district on Saturday when a device was noted to be missing at the popular recreational spot.

A spokesperson once again warned that interfering with the life-saving equipment is putting lives at risk.

"Really saddened that the safety equipment at Moorlough is once again being interfered with," the CRS spokesperson said.

"It totally defies logic and really exposes the sick mindset of those carrying out this destruction and theft which by their actions is an attack on the community as a whole.

"Can we ask the fishing fraternity and those availing of this outstanding area of beauty (with the exception of the road around it) to keep a watch out in the hope that the missing equipment turns up in a nearby hedge or the lough itself.

"To those causing the destruction and putting lives in danger, catch a grip before it's too late."

The missing equipment was ultimately replaced by CSR and additional points were established around the lough.

Subsequent checks carried out at the River Mourne and Strabane Canal showed all life rings in place and operational.

"Can we appeal to those involved in the destruction and theft of this vital life-saving equipment to stop now before there is a loss to life," the CSR spokesperson added.

"Also, to any person out and about who comes across damaged or missing equipment, please give us a ring on 07840461611 so that we can take steps to recover and replace this equipment as soon as humanly possible."

Local rescue services have previously warned that the equipment is being routinely targeted and damaged - sometimes beyond use.

Lifebelts are regularly being thrown into the river with rescue service volunteers then required to put their own lives at risk in a bid to retrieve the items.

Police have also warned that interference with the equipment constitutes a criminal offence with the PSNI reiterating that it takes the deliberate interference with life-saving devices seriousl.

It too is urging people to refrain from damaging the equipment.

"Strabane Police have received a report of a life ring being taken from Moorlough," a spokesperson said. "This is believed to have occurred between Wednesday, February 2 and Saturday 5.

"These are a vital piece of life-saving equipment and should not be removed unless for an emergency.

"Please contact police if you have seen anyone removing these life rings or tampering with them.

"It has kindly been replaced by Community Search and Rescue but at a substantial cost."