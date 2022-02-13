Fionnuala honoured at civic reception

Fionnuala Ross accompanied by members of Armagh AC recently attended a Civic Reception in her honour and recognition of all her recent athletic achievements.

The group was welcomed by the Lord Mayor Glenn Barr and his wife. The Lord Mayor was joined by Local Councillors, Peter Lavery of Alliance (From Aghagallon Fionnuala‘s home area) as well as Grainne O'Neill and Eamon McNeill of the SDLP (from Armagh & Ballyhegan respectively).

Following Photographs and a Finger Buffet, Lord Mayor Glenn Barr addressed the room and spoke about the commitment and dedication that is required to progress in elite level sport. Glenn spoke about his earlier Boxing career and how he knows too well the dedication that is required in the process of training and developing into an elite sportsperson. He congratulated Fionnuala on her performance today (13th in the International XC at Dundonald and member of the winning Ulster & NI team in the Celtic International) and explained that her feats are an example set to the younger members of Armagh Athletic Club.

Next to speak was Fionnuala' s PE teacher from Dungannon Integrated School, Mr Stephen Rice. Stephen spoke about the first time that Fionnuala turned up to after School Training and in all his time taking the Running Sessions, Fionnuala never missed a Training Session. He mentioned how it was wonderful to see Fionnuala progress and develop as an Athlete and wished her every future success.

Club Chairman, Conor Hamilton spoke to congratulate Fionnuala on her National Marathon Title and spoke about how a young girl from our Club who can develop into an elite athlete and become a role model for the Junior Members of our Club.

Finally, Head Coach, Dermot Kerr reminisced on some of Fionnualas previous Races and her journey from Schoolgirl to University in America to the National and International Level that she has progressed too.

Following the speeches, the Group were shown upstairs to the Private Quarters of the Lord Mayor and finally into the Debating Chamber where there were opportunities for the Group to take Pictures.

This was a memorable event for Fionnuala and Armagh AC who all join in thanking the Lord Mayor and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for the help and encouragement they showed on this occasions and for the help given the club over many years.