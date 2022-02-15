Kilkeel principal says Integrated Education Bill will treat other schools as 'second class institutions'

A KILKEEL primary school principal has spoken out against the Integrated Education Bill currently making its way through the Assembly.

It is claimed by opponents of the Bill that, if approved, it would see preferential treatment afforded to integrated education, especially in the area of funding of both state controlled and Catholic maintained schools.

And Michael Peacock, principal of Brackenagh West Primary School, has voiced his opposition to the Bill.

In a statement, Mr Peacock said integration was already happening naturally within his school and the wider controlled sector.

And he said the Bill would treat both state schools, traditionally attended primarily by Protestants and the Catholic maintained sector as 'second class institutions'.

Speaking to The Outlook, Mr Peacock said: “In our controlled school system, 31% of our pupils already come from non-Protestant backgrounds. Our schools are open to everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs, and that’s the way it should be.

"We are delighted to welcome any and all children to Brackenagh West PS, and I’m sure most, if not all, controlled schools take the very same view.

"We have asked our politicians to fight against this Bill, not because we are opposed to integrated education, but because it will hugely and deliberately disadvantage controlled schools.

"It will elevate one sector over all others, and give them significant advantages in terms of planning, finances and enrolment. This is unfair and unjust, and we cannot accept such a system being imposed upon us."

And he called on politicians of all hues to voice their opposition to the Private Members' Bill brought forward by Kellie Armstrong of the Alliance Party, which currently only the DUP and TUV have stood against.

"I am very thankful to those politicians from the TUV and the DUP, who have already stated their intention to protect the interests of the controlled sector.

"Now, I would urge people within the UUP, the SDLP and Sinn Fein to also take a stand on this, as they need to bear in mind that the maintained sector will be adversely affected as well.

"We must stand together and ensure that we move forward on an equal footing, rather than relegating some sectors to the sidelines, as though they are second class institutions.”

