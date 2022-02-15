'Save our Slipway'

GLENS Sinn Féin Councillor Oliver McMullan has voiced his anger over indications that the Dalriada Slipway in Cushendall may be in line to be 'offloaded' to a private operator.



Cllr McMullan said he had recently discovered that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Asset Realisation Team had asked other Council departments for views on the harbour.



He said: “An internal memo came into my possession and I was shocked to see this was even being considered.

“Opinions were asked for before the Asset Realisation department produce an options paper to all Elected Members on the future of the facility.



“In other words the Asset Realisation Officer wants to sell the harbour to a private operator if there is no interest in keeping it within Council ownership.



“It is obvious the council does not know how important Dalriada Harbour is to the community.”



Cllr McMullan said his own late father was one of those involved in the bringing about of the slipway.



He said: “My father and Mannix McAllister, as well as Mrs Whan, got together with other locals to help construct the slipway.

“It was then, and still is now, a massive asset to the whole community.

“The lifeboat also utilises the slipway to allow emergency services to pick up people who have been rescued”



Cllr McMullan told the Chronicle how young children use the area to learn to swim, thanks to the harbour's safety features.

