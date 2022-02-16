NI Water pumps £300,000 into Castlederg sewer network improvements

NI Water has commenced a £300,000 programme of sewer improvement work in Castlederg to enhance the local sewerage infrastructure and reduce the risk of out of sewer flooding in the area.

The sewer improvements, which will be mainly undertaken using trenchless techniques to minimise disruption, got underway this week on High Street and will be extended to various areas of the town over a period of approximately 11 weeks.

Work at most locations should take no longer than one to two days to complete.

NI Water’s Robert McLean, senior project manager explained: “This essential work will involve the repair of existing sewers using underground trenchless techniques where possible.

"This innovative approach will significantly reduce the duration of the works and disruption to the public.

"Where this method of repair is not possible, due to the condition of the sewer, ‘open-dig’ repairs will be carried out.

"The programme of sewer repairs for the Castlederg area will also involve some work on private lands.

“NI Water through our project team, GEDA Construction and AECOM, will liaise with any residents, businesses and landowners directly affected by these works.

"We appreciate that work of this nature can be disruptive and we will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum."

He added: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we complete this essential work.

"Local communities will benefit from these sewer improvements and reduced flood risk for many years to come.”

Speaking of the works, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon added: “I am pleased to see this investment which will deliver upgraded sewerage infrastructure for people living and working in the Castlederg area.

“Continued investment in the water and wastewater services throughout Northern Ireland is essential to improving this critical infrastructure which has become even more vital recently in protecting public health.”

The work will be undertaken at various locations around the town and signage will be in place in the affected areas.

In order to undertake any work located on roads safely, it may be necessary to have short duration lane closures in place with two-way traffic maintained using temporary traffic controls where appropriate.

Vehicular access for residents and businesses will be maintained as far as possible but could be subject to slight delays, while pedestrian access will be available at all times.

Parking restrictions may be in place around working areas.

Where possible, the works will be undertaken during normal working hours, which will generally be 8am to 5pm.

However, depending on location, it may be necessary to undertake some of the work during the evening/night-time hours to reduce disruption to businesses and the public.

NI Water manages a network of 15,600km of sewers on a daily basis and we have spent billions investing in our water and wastewater infrastructure.

However, no amount of investment will completely stop blocked pipes or inappropriate items polluting our environment.

Items such as baby wipes and sanitary products are often the cause of out of sewer flooding, which can easily be avoided by only flushing the 3Ps, pee, poo and toilet paper; everything else needs to go in the bin.

NI Water says the sewer improvement work throughout Castlederg is an excellent example of what can be done when the necessary funding is in place.

It has welcomed the confirmation by the Executive that capital funding for year one of its business plan has been secured.

"We see this positive funding position at the outset of the six year programme as a statement of intent and look forward to the necessary funding being put in place across the six year period to 2027," a spokesperson said.

Works will take place at several locations, many of which will be short duration repairs with minimal disruption.

Some sewer relining will also be undertaken and ‘open excavation’ works may be required at a small number of locations.

Locations in the town include Strabane Road, Upper Strabane Road, Lower Strabane Road, Main Street, Lurganboy Road, Breezemount Park, Harper Park, Castlefin Road and High Street.