£2.6 million Warrenpoint promenade revitalisation confirmed

A £2.6 million public realm scheme for Warrenpoint Promenade has been announced.

The new works will deliver a high quality public realm scheme including replacement of footpaths, repairs to the sea wall and replacement street furniture.

The investment comes from the Department for Communities (£1.96 million) and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (£651,000).

Making the announcement, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted to announce this £2.6 million investment to Warrenpoint Promenade, with £1.96 million coming from my Department. This is a major investment and will help support a sustainable town centre.

“Warrenpoint is a beautiful coastal town and its port location draws visitors by sea, by ferry and by road. The improvements to the promenade area will deliver a more welcoming environment for all – residents, business and visitors."

