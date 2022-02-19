Protocol 'must go' Markethill protest told

LOYALISTS will no longer ‘choke down’ a border in the Irish Sea.

That was the key message during an anti-protocol protest held in Markethill last night (Friday, February 18).

Included among guest speakers at the event were TUV Leader Jim Allister, David Martin of the Orange Order, Loyalist activist Moore Holmes, Cllr Glenn Barr and the DUP’s Sammy Wilson.

Mr Wilson received a hostile reception, booed onto the stage from large sections of the large crowd - estimated at around 3,000.

Struggling to make himself heard over heckles from the crowd - not helped by the fact the PA system had felt amid heavy snowfall - Mr Wilson said they were all on the same side.

At one stage Mr Allister intervened and told the crowd: "You'll get your opportunity at the polls to express yourself, but tonight it's important that we listen to all unionist voices."

Speaking before Mr Wilson, Mr Allister said Northern Ireland has been colonised into the EU and it was the EU’s writ not Britain’s that “runs our economy and our trade”.

He added: “It is a short step from an all Ireland economically to an all Ireland politically and that is the evil genius of the protocol.”

Moore Holmes pointed to nationalist opposition to a customs border in Ireland quoting the SDLP’s Claire Hanna MP as saying people could not ‘choke down such a thing.

Mr Holmes said: “Isn’t it revealing that that is exactly what our nationalist politicians expect of unionism when it comes to the protocol. Well I for one am sick and tired of having to choke down concession, after concession, after concession.

“Unionism has had to choke down more than its fair share in the name of this peace process.”

