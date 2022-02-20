Flooding across Tyrone

HEAVY rain overnight has caused flooding in areas across Tyrone.

Several roads have been affected including Plumbridge Road to Newtownstewart, Lower Strabane Road (Castlederg), Victoria Road and Urney Road (Flushtown), among others.

Darragh Park - the home of Dergview FC - in Castlederg and Vaughans Holm, Newtownstewart, are also under water.

Police are urging motorists to take extra care and only take essential journeys if possible.

Another yellow weather warning is in place for later tonight and Monday as 'Storm Franklin' moves in.

(Video of the River Mourne in Strabane courtesy of Jonny Gallagher).

