Vigilance urged amid Storm Franklin

MOTORISTS are being urged to travel with care this morning as Storm Havoc continues to wreak havoc.

A number of roads have been blocked due to fallen trees, while debris is also rendering some roads impassable.

A police spokesperson said: "It’s a rotten day out there thanks to Storm Franklin.

"Please be careful on the roads this morning. There are a number of trees down across the Derry City and Strabane areas along with various types of debris strewn about.

"It’s been a busy night for the various agencies involved in keeping the roads clear and our homes and businesses with electricity so be patient as work continues and report any obstructions you may come across.

"Keep the speed down and allow a gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front incase you need to take action."