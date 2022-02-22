Potential major incident at Antrim Area Hospital

A potential major incident has been declared at Antrim Area Hospital.

The rare move was declared by an emergency consultant on Tuesday afternoon.

A potential incident is one step away from a major incident and means there are too many patients for staff to deal with safely.

At one point, 62 patients were waiting to be admitted - the highest ever number of people waiting to be admitted.

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust said that the declaration had to be made on safety grounds and means staff are put ‘on alert’.

Ambulances were placed on a partial regional divert as other hospitals are experiencing similar pressure.

The Trust took to social media on Tuesday to say: “Antrim Hospital in particular is seeing unprecedented demand with high numbers of extremely sick patients.

“Staff are working extremely hard and patients are being seen in clinical priority.

“You will experience a very long wait if your condition is not urgent.

“We apologise to all our patients for the long waits.

“We are doing all in our power to secure safe discharges and keep the hospital flowing.”