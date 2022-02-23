Agivey Road in Kilrea closed following road traffic collision

Agivey Road in Kilrea closed following road traffic collision
By Damian Mullan

The Agivey Road in Kilrea is closed this morning (Wednesday 23rd February) following a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

