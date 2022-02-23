Frustration over major sports project delay

FRUSTRATION has been expressed at the delay in advancing plans for a multi-million pound sports facility which was recommended for approval by council almost a year ago.

It has emerged that the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has 'called-in' the application by Strabane Athletic Football Club (SAFC).

The club is proposing a ten acre multi-sporting venue including an outdoor football ground as well as a full size indoor 3G arena - the first of its kind on the island of Ireland.

The project, which would transform the provision of sport in the town, also incorporates a wellbeing centre, community/youth facilities, a fitness suite, sports hall, conferencing, office accommodation, exhibition and events space.

Outline planning permission was granted by Derry City and Strabane District Council's (DCSDC) Planning Committee last March.

Following the decision the local authority was required to notify DfI Planning of its intentions to approve the proposal, in line with the Planning (Notification of Applications) Direction 2017.

Council has since received a referral direction from the Chief Planner.

In a missive to council, the department said it has determined that the application is required to be referred to it for determination due to the regional significance of the proposed project.

The department confirmed that it has received the application file.

“The call-in direction issued to Derry City and Strabane District Council on January 5, 2022 and the planning application file was subsequently received by the department on January 14, 2022," a DfI spokesperson said.

"The department gave the direction in view of the proposed developments potential conflict with the local development plan for the area (Strabane Area Plan 1986-2001), the effective implementation of the plan led system and regional planning policy which is contained within the Strategic Planning Policy Statement and PPS 3.

"It is considered that the regional and sub regional issues would, therefore, benefit from further scrutiny by the department."

Asked to provide an indication of a timeframe of when it expects to make a decision, the department said the matter will be progressed "as soon as possible".

The spokesperson added: "The department has undertaken the necessary review of the file to ensure all legal requirements have been fulfilled in the first instance.

"The application is now being processed in accordance with standard procedures and will be progressed to a decision point as soon as possible.

"At this stage it is not possible to specify an exact timescale for a decision.”

For Strabane Athletic the process has been slow and frustrating.

"Strabane Athletic received the exciting news last March that their very ambitious project had received planning permission through DCSDC," the club said in a statement.

"Like all projects this size it had to be given the green light by the Minister of Infrastructure.

"The project has received full support from across the political spectrum with no objections from local residents.

"However, we are still waiting on the green light from the Minister's office. What is the hold up?

"We are asking all political representatives to lobby for a swift resolution to this application so that the next stages of delivering this fantastic project can commence."

First unveiled over seven years ago, the plan has attracted support from local politicians and the Irish Football Association's (IFA) Michael Boyd.

The ambitious ground development will facilitate other sports including bowling, archery, martial arts and many more and is to be located off the Strabane bypass close to Holy Cross College.

The club says that the ground-breaking project will not only transform the town's sporting provision but will benefit the health and wellbeing of the local community.