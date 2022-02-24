Armagh the venue for 2022 Pride of Place Awards

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s community awards gala event is set to take place in March this year, it has been confirmed.

The awards aim to recognise groups and individuals who make a valuable contribution to community life and are designed to recognise and acknowledge local people of outstanding merit who make a difference to the lives of others in the borough.

Due to take place on Tuesday, March 22 at Armagh City Hotel, this will be the first year the event has taken place since 2018.

Nominations for the awards opened on February 1 and closed at 12 noon on Friday, February 18 with assessments taking place the week beginning February 21.

In total there are 11 award categories, these are: Age Friendly award; youth champion award; innovation award; equality and good relations award; health and wellbeing award; community eco award; step up and stand out award; volunteer of the year; lifetime achiever award; U18 youth volunteer award and community safety award.

Applications will be judged by a panel of three officers in line with FAP procedures.