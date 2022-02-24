Focus continuing on securing £30,000 funding for new Springhill centre

A STRABANE councillor says "focused efforts" are now being made within council to draw down £30,000 in funding which has been earmarked for a regeneration project in Strabane.

It emerged last week that the money, which has been allocated to Derry City and Strabane District Council by the Department for Communities (DfC), could be lost if it is not utilised before the end of the financial year.

The money is to be used as part of a project in the Springhill Park area for the purchase of land for community group provision in the area.

Sinn Féin's Michaela Boyle had written to the council's chief executive requesting that he intervene to ensure that the funding can be drawn down.

The land is Housing Executive-owned and council agreed to purchase it matching the £30,000 investment from DfC, for the erection of a new modular community building.

Discussions with council and DfC are continuing with council saying "significant internal efforts are being made to ensure that this project can be progressed".

Councillor Boyle has welcomed confirmation that efforts are being made to ensure that the funding can be drawn down before the end of this financial year.

However, she has flagged up concerns about the challenges that still remain.

“Last week, concerns were brought to myself and other local councillors by the local Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership that this funding could be lost after council officials intimated that the money allocated could not be spent within this financial year," the town councillor explained.

“I found this both inexplicable and unacceptable and immediately emailed council chief executive John Kelpie asking him to intervene to ensure that the necessary steps are taking within council to secure the funding offered within the stated timeframe.

“I welcome confirmation received back by council’s Director of Health and Communities outlining the focussed effort that is now being made to progress the project to fruition.

"She said that there will be some further approvals to be obtained in parallel including confirming council's match funding input."

Councillor Boyle continued: "However, I am concerned that she flagged up, as a key challenge, the limited timeline left for council to work through the statutory procurement and tender process for the modular building for the Springhill site

“Given that letter of offer from DfC was received on January 18, with council having initially applied for this funding back in November, I would have expected the necessary statutory processes to have been a bit more advanced at this stage than they are.

“However I hope, with the focussed effort now being made, that his project can still be got over the line.”