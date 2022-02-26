Clady HGV restriction signage delayed in Donegal due to objections - Council

WEEKS after signs were put up signalling the enforcement of the HGV restriction in Clady, it has emerged that Donegal County Council has put the erection of signage within its jurisdiction "on hold".

A Statutory Rule which prohibits vehicles exceeding 7.5 tonnes from using the B85 Urney Road, Clady from its junction with the B165 Bellspark Road to its junction with the U0204 Road Road came into operation in early November, but signage to allow for the enforcement of the order was only erected on roads north of the border at the beginning of this month.

The signage was placed along the A5 and on approach roads to the village, however similar signs have yet to be put up at the border crossing point in Donegal.

Under the order, vehicles are exempted from the restriction in certain circumstances such as HGVs making local deliveries or travelling to and from local businesses, however Donegal County Council says it is delaying erecting its signage due to objections raised with them.

The delay in putting up the signage is believed to be a contributing factor to some haulage drivers flaunting the ban.

It had been hoped that the signs and the media coverage of the issue would have detracted lorry drivers from passing through the village, but local residents say this hasn't been the case as some still continue to cross through as a shortcut to the A5, bypassing Strabane and Sion Mills.

SDLP councillor, Steven Edwards, has been pressing Donegal Council on the matter but he has been told that due to the objections, those signs have yet to be put in place.

"There has been a number of objections locally to the erection of these signs, and so the erection is on hold at present," an official said.

"The objections relate to the level of prior public consultation and issues around local access for local businesses.

"These matters have been referred to NI Roads."

Reacting to this, councillor Edwards said: "Donegal County Council are out of line here. It is hugely disappointing that Donegal County Council have put their processes on hold.

“There has been extensive consultation in the past in the North over the past number of years so I don’t know where these concerns are coming from.

"There are exemptions for local businesses. They are highlighted in statute in the North and I do believe this means that no local business will be adversely impacted."

He continued: "I have written to the Department of Infrastructure asking what the implications of this recent move by Donegal County Council.

“The people of Clady have waited thirty years for these restrictions.

"There was a concerted effort by residents, by the local community association and by political representatives all in support of these restrictions. This latest move will not deter us or put us off.”

Both the Department for Infrastructure and police are urging motorists to heed the restriction and to use alternative routes.

Police have also been visible in the village in an effort to encourage compliance, but despite having to turn away lorries no fines have yet been issued.

They are encouraging residents to take evidence of those breaching the weight restriction and to pass it on to police.

Inspector Rosie Leech said: "Police may deal with this offence by issue of a Fixed Penalty Notice for 'Breach of a Sign' - the penalty currently being £30 and no penalty points.

"We would expect that once the signs are erected that compliance will be greatly increased and this matter becomes self-regulating.

"Police would again ask residents to work with them by providing them with details of any vehicles breaching the restrictions along with the registration numbers and if possible, photographic evidence, to facilitate enforcement action."