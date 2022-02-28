Police appeal: BMW stolen in Strabane

DETECTIVES are urging vehicle owners to be vigilant following a report of theft of a vehicle in Strabane during the early hours of today (February 28).

A white BMW X5, registration number CD0 8ETH was reported stolen from Glenview Manor in the town shortly after 2.05am when it was seen being driven away from the area.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: "We are making a number of enquiries in relation to this incident and we want to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time and noticed any suspicious behaviour, or who knows the whereabouts of the car to call us on 101, quoting reference number 107 of 28/02/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Detective Inspector Lavery has this advice for vehicle owners, especially those with keyless entry cars.

“With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob," he said.

“Motor vehicles are extremely expensive, and owners should take the same precautions as they do with home security. Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates.

"Establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle.

"Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls.

"Motorists are also advised to use a blocking pouch also called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob.”